Advanced Oncotherapy has revealed plans to install a “LIGHT” system - also known as Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology - in collaboration with University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust (UHB).

The collaboration, under which the organisations say they will work together to increase awareness of proton therapy for treatment of cancer, means that the LIGHT system will be installed on the UHB campus - however, the treatment of first patients are subject to customary conditions and agreements being in place, including obtaining all relevant approvals, consents and authorisations, such as the certification of LIGHT.

Nicolas Serandour, chief executive officer of Advanced Oncotherapy, says that the company is “pleased to announce this collaboration”, and that “The collaboration is aimed at delivering best treatment modalities for patients and further establishes our network of scientific partners, positioning Advanced Oncotherapy at the forefront of clinical innovation.

“UHB's choice of Advanced Oncotherapy not only strengthens our leading position as technology disruptor in proton therapy, but also demonstrates our strong momentum and the clear opportunity we have to meet a significant unmet medical need: only 200 treatment rooms today globally but a need of at least 10,000 treatment rooms if only 20% of patients undergoing radiotherapy are treated with proton therapy.”

In addition to the proton therapy launch, Advanced Oncotherapy and UHB will also work together on various research and development activities associated with the use of LIGHT to increase the awareness of proton therapy for the treatment of cancer.

The partnership marks the third in the last two months for Advanced Oncotherapy, in addition to the Cleveland Clinic, The London Clinic and the Mediterranean Hospital of Limassol.