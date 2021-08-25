The NHS has announced the roll-out of a same-day, life-saving test to rule out pre-eclampsia, a potentially fatal condition in pregnant women.

Known as placental growth factor (PLGF) testing, the new blood test is the first of its kind in the world to rule out pre-eclampsia – a life-threatening condition for both pregnant women and their babies that often results in long hospital stays.

The test means the condition can be ruled out on the same day, alleviating anxiety for those given the all clear and allowing treatment to swiftly start for those who need it. It also significantly reduces the need for hospital trips, freeing up clinics and staff workload.

The new testing is being rolled out as part of the NHS Long Term Plan’s aim to invest in more 'world-class' treatments and cutting-edge technologies.

NHS director of innovation, research and life sciences Matt Whitty said: “This latest innovation will benefit thousands of patients who have until now been put through extensive testing and possible hospital stays as the NHS continues to deliver on ambitious Long Term Plan commitments to provide patients with the most up to date tech, as quickly as possible.”

Three-quarters of maternity units are using the test, which will be available across all of England within the next two years.