NHSX has set out a new draft strategy detailing how patients will gain control of and better access to their health and care data.

The strategy – named ‘Data Saves Lives: Reshaping health and social care with data’ – includes proposals for patients to easily access their test results, medication lists, procedures and care plans through patient apps.

Patients will also be able to manage appointments, refill medications and speak to health and care staff when needed as part of the strategy to improve their access to data.

In a statement, NHSX said the strategy aims to break down data barriers and give patients ‘confidence’ that health and care staff have their latest medical information, regardless of the care setting.

The strategy also proposes a new duty to share anonymous data safely and appropriately across the entire health system.

In addition, new legislation will be introduced to require all adult social care providers information regarding the services they fund, to ‘ensure service users have the best care and experience’.

As part of the strategy, NHSX is also proposing the better use of personal data to analyse key trends in the health of the nation.

“The NHS is committed to using data lawfully, with respect, and holding it securely with the right safeguards in place. These protections reflect the strict parameters for the use of data and security standards set out by the National Data Guardian for Health and Care,” said NHSX in a statement.

“Today’s new strategy commits the NHS to going even further with a commitment to publish the first transparency statement setting out how health and care data has been used across the sector by 2022,” it added.