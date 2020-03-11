The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has announced a new collaboration with Health Technology Wales.

The two organisations have detailed plans to work together on planning and information sharing over the assessment of medical technologies.

Both parties have also confirmed the singing of a Memorandum of Understanding, which outlines their collaboration in the strategic planning and delivery of independent and authoritative medical technology guidance in England and Wales.

The individual organisations currently carry out health technology assessments on medical device innovations to determine their safety, clinical and cost effectiveness, and so the agreement of the collaboration will increase co-operation between assessors in England and Wales.

Chair of Health Technology Wales professor Peter Groves said the organisation is “delighted” to formalise its relationship with NICE.

He went on to say: “Our role in promoting the use of medical technologies that offer the most benefit for the people of Wales is shared by NICE. It’s timely that we collaborate to share resources and knowledge so that we can ensure the best possible outcomes from the work of both organisations in improving the health of people in Wales.”