The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has recommended Boehringer Ingelheim’s Ofev (nintedanib) for the treatment of adult patients with chronic fibrosing interstitial lung diseases with a progressive phenotype (PF-ILD).

The recommendation is supported by data from the Phase III INBUILD trial, which found Ofev met the primary endpoint of significantly slowing disease progression – defined as an absolute decline in forced vital capacity (FVC) over 52 weeks in patients with PF-ILD versus placebo.

“This is a landmark moment for patients with PF-ILD. Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis is delighted that a treatment option is now available for people living with this condition, which can be devastating for the people who live with it daily, as well as their families and carers. This is the news our patient community have been long waiting for,” said Steve Jones, chair of Trustees, Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis.

Interstitial lung disease (ILD) is a termed used to describe a collection of over 200 lung disorders. Around 13-40% of patients with ILD may develop a progressive fibrosing phenotype, with patients with PF-ILD typically having progressive and self-perpetuating scarring of interstitial lung tissue.

“We welcome NICE’s positive FAD recommendation, which means that nintedanib will now be made available in England and Wales for people living with PF-ILD. Boehringer Ingelheim remains committed to supporting clinicians and the people who live with PF-ILD, which is a very debilitating condition,” added Douglas Clark, head of Medical Affairs at Boehringer Ingelheim UK & Ireland.