The UK’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has recommended the use of GlaxoSmithKline’s Zejula (niraparib) on the NHS for women with newly diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer.

In the UK, around 7,500 women are diagnosed with ovarian cancer each year – 60% of which will be diagnosed at a late stage, where their cancer has spread and is potentially incurable.

The NICE recommendation covers Zejula use for the treatment of adult women with advanced, high-grade epithelial ovarian cancer, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer who have completed and shown response to platinum-based chemotherapy.

“GSK is delighted that all eligible women in England with advanced ovarian cancer will soon be able to potentially benefit from Zejula on the NHS,” said Marc Clausse, head of the UK Oncology Business Unit, GSK.

“Maintenance therapy has become a mainstay of treatment in advanced ovarian cancer and making sure it is available as early as possible is key to keeping this debilitating cancer at bay for as long as possible,” he added.

In the pivotal Phase III PRIMA study, which enrolled patients with newly diagnosed ovarian cancer, Zejula-treated patients experienced significantly improved progression-free survival, regardless of biomarker status.