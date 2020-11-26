Patients with a difficult to treat form of multiple myeloma will now gain access to a new treatment on the NHS in England and Wales, after cost regulators issued final guidance on the use of Sanofi's Sarclisa (isatuximab).

Sarclisa, administered as an intravenous infusion, plus pomalidomide and dexamethasone, is recommended for use within the Cancer Drugs Fund (CDF) as an option for treating relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma in adults.

Routine NHS funding was not approved at this stage “because the cost-effectiveness estimates are uncertain as there are limitations in the clinical data” the Institute said.

However, its green light via the CDF will allow doctors to offer the treatment as an option for people who have had lenalidomide and a proteasome inhibitor, and whose disease has progressed from their last treatment if they have had three previous forms of treatment, while more data is collated.

“Our independent appraisal committee has recognised more treatment options are needed for those with difficult-to-treat multiple myeloma,” said Meindert Boysen, deputy chief executive and director of the Centre for Health Technology Evaluation at NICE.

“Some of the data our committee has already seen shows promise that isatuximab plus pomalidomide and dexamethasone delays the disease from progressing and increases how long people live compared with current treatment options.

“Its use via the Cancer Drugs Fund will add a fourth line treatment option while data from an on-going clinical trial and from NHS use is collected to establish whether it is cost effective.”

The guidance is dependent on conditions laid out in a confidential managed access agreement for the treatment combination.

Around 500 people a year could benefit from treatment with the combination.