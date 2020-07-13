The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) and the Institute of Health Technology Assessment (IETS) in Colombia have formalised a new working relationship based on sharing research and expertise.

The parties have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) following a series of activities supported by the British Embassy in Colombia and the Department of International Trade, including a workshop on health technology assessment conducted by NICE International staff in Bogota, Colombia.

Under the agreement, NICE will share its expertise in developing world leading guidance for Health Technology Assessment (HTA) with the IETS, and the groups will also exchange their experiences of developing specific clinical guidelines and other areas of guidance such as quality standards.

Shared topics of interest, such as new methodologies in health technology assessment, will be part of key research areas that both organisations will work together on, with the aim being to target global impact grants to assist with this work.

IETS will also call upon NICE to provide expert advice in support of knowledge sharing activities with other health technology assessment agencies in the Latin American region.

"This collaboration shows our commitment to sharing best practice from NICE and learning from other like-minded organisations such as IETS, that use evidence-based decision making to improve their own health and social care systems,” said Jeanette Kusel, director of NICE Scientific Advice and NICE International.

“This will lead to high quality knowledge sharing events and research projects for the benefit of the UK, Colombia and international healthcare system stakeholders."