As of this morning – Monday May 4 – the current recorded case count for COVID-19 (coronavirus) in the UK has hit 186,599 with 28,446 deaths

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has published its latest set of rapid coronavirus guidelines, for the care of immunocompromised people under 17 years old and adults hospitalised with pneumonia.

While COVID-19 usually causes a mild, self-limiting illness in children and young people, even in those who are immunocompromised, the Institute is advising healthcare professionals to discuss the risks and benefits of continuing or stopping treatment and provide reassurance that immunosuppression does not appear to raise the risk of severe COVID-19.

Patients should not miss their usual appointments, should continue with their treatment and speak to their specialist team if they have been told they are in a shielded group, but parents should get in contact with healthcare professionals if COVID-19 is suspected.

The guideline on antibiotics for pneumonia in adults in hospital emphasises the importance of careful antibiotic prescribing and prompt review after testing.

During the COVID 19 pandemic, most cases of pneumonia have been viral and therefore antibiotics are ineffective unless there is a bacterial co-infection, the Institute stressed.

However, for patients with suspected or confirmed bacterial pneumonia, a broad-spectrum antibiotic should be given as soon as possible unless there is significant confidence about the absence of bacterial co-infection.

If a patient has suspected sepsis, antibiotics must be started within one hour of admission.

WASH YOUR HANDS:

Regularly and thoroughly clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water.

MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCING:

Maintain at least two metres (six feet) distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

STAY AT HOME:

Only go outside for food, health reasons or work (but only if you cannot work from home).