As of this morning – Wednesday May 6 – the current recorded case count for COVID-19 (coronavirus) in the UK has hit 194,990 with 29,427 deaths.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence has published a new COVID-19 rapid guideline on acute kidney injury (AKI).

According to the Institute, the guideline is designed to help healthcare professionals who are not kidney specialists to prevent, detect and manage AKI in patients in hospital with suspected or confirmed COVID-19.

AKI may be common in patients with COVID-19 and can lead to worse outcomes for patients. While maintaining the optimal level of body fluids is critical to preventing and managing AKI, this can be hard to achieve, NICE said.

There is also emerging evidence that suggests the coronavirus might directly harm the kidneys, it said, highlighting the need for patients to be assessed for AKI on admission to hospital or transfer, monitored for AKI throughout their stay and AKI is managed appropriately if it develops.

'If body fluid levels are low and fluid needs cannot be met through drinking or via a feeding tube, patients should be given fluid via an intravenous (IV) drip. If AKI is worsening, or has not resolved after 48 hours, patients should be referred to a specialist,' the guideline states.

In all cases healthcare professionals should discuss the risks, benefits and likely outcomes of treatment options with patients with COVID 19, and their families and carers, to help inform decisions about their treatment goals and wishes, including treatment escalation plans where appropriate.

Further guidelines will be announced in due course but are likely to include: the management of patients with interstitial lung disease and chronic kidney disease during the COVID-19 pandemic. NICE will publish new guidelines each based on the priorities for patients and the NHS.

