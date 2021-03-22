The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has recommended a triple combination therapy comprised of Amgen’s Kyprolis, lenalidomide and dexamethasone for the treatment of previously-treated multiple myeloma patients.

In final guidance, NICE backed the use of Kyprolis (carfilzomib) plus lenalidomide and dexamethasone for people with multiple myeloma, who have had at least one previous therapy – including targeted therapy bortezomib (Janssen's Velcade).

In clinical trials of the triple combination, Kyprolis with lenalidomide and dexamethasone was found to extend periods of remission and help people to live longer, compared to the current second-line treatment for multiple myeloma patients – lenalidomide and dexamethasone alone.

In a statement, NICE said that its independent appraisal committee saw evidence that shows the benefit of the triple therapy appears to continue for up to six years.

Following its review, the committee said the most-likely cost-effectiveness estimates for Kyprolis plus lenalidomide and dexamethasone are within what NICE considers a cost-effective use of NHS resources.

“The recommendation of our committee will be welcomed by people with multiple myeloma who have told us of the need of a new second line treatment option that gives longer periods of remission and improves survival,” said Meindert Boysen, deputy chief executive and director of the Centre for Health Technology Assessment at NICE.

“The clinical data shows that the benefits of this triple therapy continue after treatment has stopped. A positive decision has been made possible after the company and NHS England came to a commercial arrangement which allows carfilzomib to be used on the NHS with a confidential discount,” he added.