The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has recommended Sobi’s Kineret for the first-line treatment of the rare inflammatory disorder Still’s disease.

NICE has approved Kineret (anakinra) to treat systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis (sJIA) in people aged eight months or over with a body weight of 10kg or more, who have not responded to at least one conventional disease modifying antirheumatic drug (DMARD).

The biologic therapy is also recommended for use in patients with adult-onset Still’s disease (AOSD) who have responded inadequately to two or more conventional DMARDs.

Experts who gave evidence to the NICE appraisal panel reported that Still’s disease is a debilitating condition which can affect daily life, including work and education as well as personal relationships. The disorder can also be life-threatening in approximately 10% of children and 15% of adults.

Kineret is an interleukin-1 receptor antagonist, designed to mediate the body’s inflammatory and immune responses. It is administered as a once-daily subcutaneous injection, and can be given as a monotherapy or alongside other anti-inflammatory drugs and DMARDs.

“We are pleased to receive this positive news for [Kineret],” said Michael Oliver, vice president and general manager, Sobi UK & Republic of Ireland.

“As a company we are committed to improving the lives of people with rare diseases and this recommendation will provide earlier access to [Kineret] in patients with Still’s disease and help to enhance their quality of life,” he added.