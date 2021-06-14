The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) will reassess Kyowa Kirin’s rare blood cancer treatment Poteligeo after upholding an appeal launched by the companies and various charities.

Kyowa Kirin, Lymphoma Action and Leukaemia Care as well as the UK Cutaneous Lymphoma Group (UKCLG) lodged the appeal after NICE rejected Poteligeo (mogamulizumab) in a final appraisal document (FAD) earlier this year.

Poteligeo (mogamulizumab) is a treatment for adults living with the rare blood cancers mycosis fungoides (MF) and Sézary syndrome (SS), two subtypes of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), who have received at least one prior systemic therapy.

In an oral appeal hearing, an independent appeal panel heard arguments from representatives of the appellants against NICE’s decision not to recommend Poteligeo.

In a statement, Kyowa Kirin said it is committed to finding a solution for people living with these rare blood disorders to have access to Poteligeo.

The company added that it will continue discussions with NICE and NHS England to find a solution to enable access to the treatment.

“The outcome of this appeal is an important step in enabling access to an innovative treatment for people with MF or SS who have few systemic treatment options,” said Richard Johnson, norther cluster general manager, responsible for the UK at Kyowa Kirin.

“We remain committed to working with the patient and clinical community, as appropriate, and we are optimistic that future reconsideration of evidence by the Committee, could resolve the challenges with this appraisal. We strongly believe in the clinical and cost effectiveness of Poteligeo and will continue a dialogue with NICE and NHS England,” he added.