Genetic testing company Nonacus has partnered with the University of Birmingham to develop a non-invasive, urine test for bladder cancer.

The test will leverage Nonavus’ ‘highly sensitive’ liquid biopsy technology alongside a panel of biomarkers validated by researchers from the University of Birmingham’s Bladder Cancer Research Centre to diagnose bladder cancer from urine samples.

Nonacus is aiming to launch the bladder cancer test within 12 months, with the final product set to include access to bioinformatics software to help with analysis.

In addition, the company expects the test to provide high sensitivity for all stages and grades of disease.

Original research for the test also determined the influence of mutations on cancer progression, time to recurrence and overall disease-specific survival in patients with non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), as well as disease-specific invasive bladder cancer (MIBC).

These findings, said Nonacus, raise the possibility that the test could be used to stratify patients according to risk.

“While blood visible in the urine should always be investigated, over 80% of people who have a cystoscopy at a haematuria clinic are diagnosed with non-malignant conditions or have no abnormality,” said Rik Bryan, director of the Bladder Cancer Research Centre at the University of Birmingham.

“Unfortunately, the remaining 20% will need a further invasive procedure to confirm diagnosis. What is required is a highly sensitive and specific, non-invasive test that can rapidly determine those who need a biopsy and those who do not, and a urine test is the obvious place to start,” he added.

“We expect this partnership to deliver better care and outcomes for patients by reducing the number of invasive procedures, providing earlier diagnosis and speeding up access to treatment for people with bladder cancer,” commented Chris Sale, chief executive officer of Nonacus.