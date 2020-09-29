French clinical diagnostics company Novacyt has inked a deal with the UK Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) for instrument platforms and COVID-19 testing kits.

The supply contract includes Novacyt’s q16 and q32 Rapid-PCR instrument platforms, as well as its exsig COVID-19 Direct kits and genesig SARS-CoV-2 Winterplex kits.

Under the terms of the deal, Primerdesign – Novacyt’s wholly owned molecule diagnostics division – will supply its products to the DHSC for up to six months.

In the first phase on the contract, there will be an initial fixed term of 14 weeks with the potential to extend supply by a further ten weeks. The first phase will involve the immediate deployment of 300 PCR instruments, related kits and support services with a minimum value of £150m for the first 14 weeks.

Based on this first phase, a further £100m of revenue could be expected for the subsequent ten weeks, although volumes can be varied up or down subject to certain notice criteria given by the DHSC.

The second optional phase of the contract allows for the provision of up to an additional 700 PCR instruments, related kits and support services, as well as additional COVID-19 products from Novacyt’s portfolio.

“Through this contract, we will be working to support the NHS as we approach an expected challenging winter period,” said Graham Mullis, chief executive officer of Novacyt.

“The ability to test multiple patients with our market leading COVID-19 kits and instruments designed to provide results in under 60 minutes will help to ensure vital NHS services can continue to function during these difficult times,” he added.