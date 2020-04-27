Diagnostics specialist Novacyt has signed a supply contract with the UK Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) for its COVID-19 (CE IVD) polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, developed by Primerdesign, the company’s molecular diagnostics division based in the UK.



Under the terms of the deal, Novacyt will supply its COVID-19 test to the DHSC for an initial term of six months, starting from May 4, 2020.

The company says it has initially committed to supply 288,000 tests per week to the DHSC for use in the NHS, with the option to expand the agreement.



The contract is in addition to Novacyte's collaboration with AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline and the University of Cambridge, for which the firm has committed to ensure an effective workflow process within the facility for COVID-19 testing, as well as provide its COVID-19 test to generate results data.