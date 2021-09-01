A new agreement between Novartis and the NHS will enable “broad and rapid” access to cholesterol-lowering medicine Leqvio (inclisiran) for patients with long-term elevated LDL cholesterol (LDL-C), which is a known cause of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD).

Over three years, approximately 300,000 patients at high risk of a second cardiovascular event are expected to be treated with inclisiran, a small interfering RNA therapy administered as a six-monthly maintenance dose.

The NHS/Novartis agreement follows a positive final recommendation from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) for the use of inclisiran in primary care for the treatment of adult patients with persistently elevated LDL-C levels and a history of certain cardiovascular events. The NICE recommendation was based on results from the Novartis ORION clinical research program.

The agreement is part of an NHS/Novartis collaboration to 'pioneer' a population health management approach to address elevated LDL-C in eligible patients with ASCVD across England.

Kausik Ray, professor of Public Health at Imperial College London and honorary consultant cardiologist at the Imperial College NHS Trust said: “As a clinician, I see many patients where their cholesterol levels are insufficiently controlled for their level of risk, often despite optimal use of available therapies, putting them at increased risk of a heart attack or stroke.

"Having faster and broader access to a medicine like inclisiran, which offers the combination of a convenient twice-a-year maintenance dosing schedule, as well as the ability to be used in primary care – where most patients are cared for – and provide sustained reductions in LDL-C is a hugely positive milestone in patient care.”