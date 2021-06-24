Swiss pharma company Novartis has announced a collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to accelerate its use of data and digital technologies.

This collaboration has three core focuses – identifying complex data sources related to health; advancing the application of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and geo-spatial analytics to these data; and expanding access to technology in ‘underserved’ locations.

Novartis, through its collaboration with HPE, is aiming to identify and integrate diverse data sources to enable real-time disease insights to inform ‘targeted response strategies’.

Initially, the partnership will aim to develop a disease surveillance solution for dengue fever, first focusing on India.

Under the collaboration, Novartis and HPE are hoping to help tackle the growing threat of dengue fever by developing publicly available insights.

These will help authorities to deploy response strategies targeting at-risk populations, with the resulting real-world evidence also set to complement the drug-discovery efforts of the Novartis Institute for Tropical Diseases.

“Novartis is committed to applying its expertise and full organisational capability to address major, unresolved global health challenges. With Hewlett Packard Enterprise, we will seek to leverage data, digital and technology capabilities to maximise this impact,” said Lutz Hegemann, group head of corporate affairs and global health at Novartis.