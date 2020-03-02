The NHS has revealed plans to fund Novartis’ Ilaris (canakinumab), for people with rare conditions causing repeated bouts of fever, joint pains and swelling.

The organisation says the decision was made “in an effort to help a small group of people who suffer in silence”; those suffering with periodic fever syndromes (PFS).

PFS are a group of rare genetic conditions where the person’s immune system overreacts, resulting in frequent inflammation ‘flares’, involving chest or joint pains, headaches, mouth ulcers and skin rash.

But, the NHS has now confirmed that a deal has been struck for the drug, which works by modifying the immune system, turning off the inflammation process and significantly reducing the number of ‘flares’ children and adults experience.

The deal has been announced as part of a “major programme” to ramp up access to innovative treatments, while freeing up funding for frontline patient care through smarter procurement.

It also brings into the NHS a more effective, convenient drug with fewer side effects than existing treatments.

The treatment "has the potential to significantly improve the lives of children who bear the burden of bouts of crippling pain which blights lives and puts strain on families” explained Sir Simon Stevens, chief executive of NHS England.

He continued, “It’s the latest in a line of major deals NHS England has successfully negotiated, which show that when drug companies play ball with the NHS, taxpayers get a fair deal and patients get cutting-edge treatments.”

There are around 168 patients in England with these diseases, both children and adults, and around 80% of these would be prescribed the drug.