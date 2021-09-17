Swiss pharma company Novartis has reported positive health-related quality of life (HRQoL) data from a late-stage study evaluating its radioligand therapy 177Lu-PSMA-617.

The data is from the Phase III VISION study, evaluating the investigational treatment 177Lu-PSMA-617 plus standard of care (SoC) for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) versus SoC alone.

The data showed delayed worsening of difficult to bear symptoms in the 177Lu-PSMA-617 plus SoC arm compared to SoC alone arm, Novartis reported.

The HRQoL ad hoc analysis also showed that the 177Lu-PSMA-617 plus SoC resulted in an estimated 54% risk reduction in the worsening of HRQoL from baseline, as measured by the Functional Assessment of Cancer Therapy – Prostate (FACT-P) scale, compared to the SoC only arm.

On top of that, 177Lu-PSMA-617 plus SoC resulted in an estimated 55% risk reduction of worsening of pain intensity from baseline compared to SoC alone, as measured by the Brief Pain Inventory – Short Form (BPI-SF) scale.

“Patients with mCRPC suffer from many complications associated with advanced disease that can impact their quality of life,” said Jeff Legos, global head of oncology development, Novartis.

“This new data emphasise[s] the potential impact on quality of life that investigational 177Lu-PSMA-617 may provide as a potential new treatment option, beyond previously reported improvements in overall survival and radiographic progression-free survival,” he added.