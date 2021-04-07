Novartis says it is expecting an additional temporary stock shortage of its HRT patch Estradot TTS-75, due to “manufacturing constraints”.

Temporary stock shortages of around four weeks for Estradot TTS-75 and TTS 37.5 were first announced in January because of a printing issue, though were subsequently resolved.

Now the drug giant has announced that it is anticipating delays to stock of Estradot TTS-75 from April 9, with supplies returning to normal levels within around eight weeks.

“We understand shortages such as these can cause great uncertainty for patients and we are working hard to resolve this matter as quickly as possible. We encourage any patient affected by this shortage to speak with their doctor or pharmacist for information on available options,” the firm said in a statement.

Supplies of Estradot TTS-25, Estradot TTS-50 and Estradot TTS-100 are unaffected.