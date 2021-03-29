Novartis UK and digital health company Cievert have announced a digital innovation partnership to help streamline the management of rheumatological and dermatological diseases.

The initiative aims to support patient care in rheumatology and dermatology by utilising patient-reported data and allowing clinicians to prioritise appointments on a needs-based model of care.

The partnership, which was identified via the Novartis BIOME selection procedure, will see Novartis and Cievert work closely with the NHS to launch pilot programmes across the UK.

The digital platform will aim to collaborate with patients, healthcare professionals (HCPs) and the NHS across the UK and support them in three areas.

Firstly, the partnership will aim to capture patient digital health records in one platform to reduce misalignment among healthcare teams. Secondly, the programme will aim to coordinate and prioritise appointments based on patient need, rather than routinely scheduled reviews.

Lastly, the initiative will collect real-time patient data in the community and help patients to take more control over their health and care.

“As the UK marks a year since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NHS is facing a large backlog of patient care,” said Caitriona Walsh, regional partnership business unit head, Novartis UK.

“By partnering with Cievert we are applying the latest technology to support the NHS in its recovery,” she added.

“In five years’ time we expect the existing clinical model of care to look markedly different. There is a unique opportunity to accelerate digital reform of the NHS after COVID-19, which has marked a shift in digital and remote healthcare access,” said Chris Kennelly, chief executive officer of Cievert and former NHS clinician.

“Our partnership with Novartis is a big step in the right direction and we are looking forward to bringing our digital-first solution to HCPs and patients in the UK,” he added.