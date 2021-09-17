Biotech company Novavax will participate in the Oxford University-led Com-COV3 study, which is comparing a mixed COVID-19 vaccine schedule in adolescents.

The Phase II clinical trial, funded by the UK Vaccines Taskforce (VTF) and National Institute for Health Research (NIHR), will include at least 360 adolescents aged 12-16 years old.

Participants will receive the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine as a first dose and then will receive one of three different vaccines as a second dose at least eight weeks later.

This includes either a full or half standard dose of the Pfizer vaccine, a full dose of the Novavax vaccine NVX-CoV2373 or a half dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccine are licensed for emergency use, whereas Novavax is licensed only for use in clinical studies.

The study volunteers will be followed for safety and immune responses, with results expected within a few months.

“Expanding our understanding of how different COVID-19 vaccines can be used to implement flexible vaccine programmes across all age groups will be vital to ultimately controlling the pandemic,” said Gregory M. Glenn, president of research and development, Novavax.

“A mixed vaccination series could offer the potential to maximise the use of existing vaccine supply, increase the total number of individuals who can ultimately be vaccinated and accelerate rapid and equitable access across the globe,” he added.