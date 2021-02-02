Novo Nordisk’s Sogroya (somapacitan) has received a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use – moving closer towards approval in the EU.

The CHMP has recommended marketing authorisation for Sogroya for the treatment of adults with growth hormone deficiency (AGHD).

The recommendation is based on results from the Phase III REAL 1 clinical trial programme, which investigated the efficacy and safety of Sogroya in AGHD.

“We are very pleased with the positive opinion for once-weekly Sogroya as we are committed to continuously developing innovative and efficient medicines for people living with growth hormone deficiency,” said Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, executive vice president and chief scientific officer of Novo Nordisk.

“We are confident that Sogroya will make management of this serious chronic disease easier and help improve the quality of life for more people living with growth hormone deficiency,” he added.

Sogroya is a new long-acting human growth hormone therapy that is administered once a week via injection under the skin

The treatment is also being evaluated in the ongoing Phase III REAL 4 trial, which is investigating Sogroya in children living with growth hormone deficiency.