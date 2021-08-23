Cambridge-based biotech company NRG Therapeutics has received further funding of £490k from Parkinson’s UK, bringing the total amount invested by the charity to £2.5m.

The new funding comes through Parkinson’s UK’s drug development arm – the Parkinson’s Virtual Biotech – a programme aiming to ‘plug the funding gap’ for projects with potential to help people living with Parkinson’s disease.

NRG operates in the field of mitochondrial biology, with plans to develop first-in-class treatments for Parkinson’s using its scientific approach.

This approach is based on the inhibition of the mitochondrial permeability transition pore (mPTP) on brain cells, which has previously been shown to be neuroprotective in preclinical models of Parkinson’s.

With previous Parkinson’s UK support, NRG has discovered the first orally bioavailable and central nervous system (CNS) penetrant mPTP inhibitors.

Using phenotypic screening in isolated mitochondria, NRG has identified multiple series of novel mPTP inhibitors – two of these chemical series have been progressed to lead optimisation.

In a statement, NRG said both series have the potential for development for motor neuron disease and Parkinson’s.

The new funding from Parkinson’s UK will be used to progress the company’s lead drug candidates toward preclinical development candidate nomination.

“Discovering our lead drug candidate would not have been possible without Parkinson’s UK support. We are delighted to receive further investment that will enable us to advance our unique drug candidates,” said Neil Miller, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of NRG Therapeutics.

“We are passionate about finding new treatments that offer hope and could change the lives of those with Parkinson’s and are encouraged by our preclinical data,” he added.

Following the new investment from Parkinson’s UK, NRG is aiming to secure a Series A funding to advance its assets into the clinic, aiming to complete IND-enabling studies for its lead candidate by the end of 2023.