ONK Therapeutics has announced a new collaboration with blood cancer charity Antony Nolan, with the aim of accelerating the development of next-generation natural killer (NK) cell therapies.

The collaboration will focus on facilitating the development of NK cell therapies for patients with haematological malignancies and solid tumours.

As part of the agreement, Anthony Nolan Cell & Gene Therapy Services will provide a consistent supply of umbilical cord blood and cord-derived NK cells as a choice of starting material for both ONK Therapeutics’ research activities as well as ‘continued process development work’.

“Our innovative partnership with ONK Therapeutics will serve to accelerate vital research and development into haematological and solid cancer treatments,” said Diana Hernandez, head of immunotherapy at the Anthony Nolan Research Institute.

“We see this as an exciting opportunity which will ultimately lead to better treatments, improving the lives of many more cancer patients,” she added.

Chris Nowers, chief executive officer of ONK Therapeutics added: “Anthony Nolan has a rich heritage in stem cell therapy research, including an enviable understanding of the biology of NK Cells and their processing.

“We look forward to continuing to partner with their team and to benefiting from their extensive know-how as we drive our programs towards clinical trials and beyond.”