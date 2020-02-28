The 2020 Clinical Researcher of the Year – The Americas competition will be closing for entry on the 13th March.

With the entry deadline just around the corner, there is still time to get underway with the entry process. Getting involved is simple and can be started by completing the online multiple choice questionnaire – the task is open-book and allows multiple re-takes.

For those who have completed the multiple choice questionnaire, the written assessment awaits where creative and innovate ideas will be allowed to flourish. The authors of the most insightful and knowledgable essays will be invited to take part in the exciting live finals day.

The finals day boasts exciting and testing challenges for the finalists; all of which have been designed to offer an enjoyable experience but also one that helps to develop and improve practice.

Julianne Robbins of Covance and Gold winner of the 2019 Experienced Clinical Research Associate category had a very positive experience, she stated that,

“The competition provided an opportunity to test your skills and knowledge beyond your day-to-day role, which was my favorite part. I would highly encourage everyone to look into this opportunity!”

Finals day will culminate at a grand awards ceremony where the winners will be honoured for their fantastic achievements, in front of senior industry figures. This will take place at a TBC venue in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Entry is closing soon so get the entry process started today to avoid missing out – enter now!