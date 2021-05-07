With the entry deadline of Friday 14th May fast approaching, there’s just one week left to tell us about your work with patient groups and be part of the Patient Partnership Index 2021. If your company isn’t already taking part, there’s still time to enter and help set the standard for patient partnerships.

As the UK’s leading initiative to showcase communications and advocacy partnerships between biopharmaceutical companies and patient groups, the Index is an exciting opportunity for companies of all sizes to not only share examples of their work, but to define best practice for the entire industry.

Building on the impact of last year’s Index, this year companies can submit up to two entries: for projects taking place in the UK, and for above country projects.

Entries are judged by the Patient Partnership Index’s expert judging panel, which brings together senior leaders from organisations including the ABPI, EFPIA and Asthma UK and the British Lung Foundation.

With their combined experience in the pharmaceutical industry, patient organisations, and healthcare communications, the Index’s expert judges will assess entries against metrics developed by specialist healthcare communications agency OVID Health to award top-scoring companies GOLD, SILVER or FINALIST standard.

The Index was launched in 2020 by OVID Health with PharmaTimes, with a mission to share insights and create discussion about putting patients at the heart of pharma, as well as to celebrate the most innovative, impactful partnerships.

Last year, the Index’ Insights Report summarised top tips and ideas from 2020’s best entries. The Index also brought together leaders from companies including Pfizer, Sanofi Genzyme, Janssen and Gilead Sciences with patient advocates at our Insights Conference. The full recording is available online on the Index website.

Taking part is straightforward and completely free. If you have any questions, the Index team is available at info@patientpartnershipindex.co.uk. To get started, download your entry form by registering here.