The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has revealed the ongoing impact on well-being and mental health from its Opinions and Lifestyle Survey.

The survey is aiming to understand the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on individuals, households and communities in Great Britain over time.

The ONS found that, in the last week of January 2021, personal well-being scores for life satisfaction and happiness remained at some of the lowest levels recorded since the survey started in March 2020.

The survey also revealed that anxiety scores were at the highest levels since April 2020, during the first national lockdown.

According to the ONS, well-being scores can be an indications of mental health, with a survey conducted over a period in December 2020 finding that one in five adults in Great Britain had experienced some form of depression in November.

The Opinions and Lifestyle Survey also looked at levels of optimism about when life will return to normal.

The ONS found that levels of optimism about the future varied greatly across the course of the pandemic.

The number of adults in Great Britain that felt that life will return to normal in six months or less continued to gradually fall to 17% in the week ending 31 January 2021 – the lowest figure since the end of October 2020.

Sean Duggan, chief executive of the Mental Health Network, commented: “These findings demonstrate once again the heavy toll the COVID emergency is taking on people’s mental wellbeing.”

“Figures from the Centre for Mental Health suggest 10 million people will need either new or additional mental health support as a direct consequence of this crisis and the consequent economic downturn.

“Those with existing mental health conditions will be particularly vulnerable. Adequate early support will help reduce the risk of mental health issues worsening,” he added.