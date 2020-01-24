This annual competition has built up a strong reputation for uncovering the next set of talented clinical researchers currently working in the U.S.

Returning to Raleigh, North Carolina, the special 10th anniversary competition has set its sights on providing the ultimate testing yet enjoyable experience for its entrants.

The executive steering group (ESG) and PharmaTimes have been hard at work taking on board the feedback from last year’s finalists and implementing it into 2020; as well as incorporating the latest industry trends to ensure this year is the most dynamic yet.

There are fantastic development opportunities for clinical researchers of all roles and experience levels as the competition invites them to put their skills to the test in unique challenges.

Why enter?

Candidates can benchmark their skills against their peers all within a friendly learning environment.

Finalists will all receive in-depth feedback on their performance from the panel of industry experts, incorporated to allow entrants to hone and develop skills.

Earn recognition and reward from the wider U.S clinical research community.

It’s a lot of fun! Compete in exciting challenges and network with like-minded individuals.

Getting the entry process up and running is easy and can be started by completing the online multiple choice questionnaire. Once completed, candidates will be given a category specific written assessment brief, testing their creative and planning skills.

So don't wait any longer, complete the multiple choice questionnaire today! Entry will be closing on the 13th March so get started soon to avoid having to rush rush the assessment.