UK-based Oxford Biomedica has signed a new development, manufacture and license agreement with Beam Therapeutics for next-generation CAR-T therapeutics.

The agreement grants Beam a non-exclusive license to Oxford Biomedica’s LentiVector platform, for tis application in next-generation CAR-T programmes in oncology. The agreement also puts in place a three year clinical supply agreement for the two companies.

Under the terms of the deal, Oxford Biomedica will receive an undisclosed upfront payment, with additional payment related to development and manufacturing of lentiviral vectors for use in clinical trials.

In addition, Oxford Biomedica is eligible to receive certain development and regulatory milestones for products sold by Beam that use the LentiVector platform and an undisclosed royalty on net sales of these products.

According to the company, Oxford Biomedica is currently working on one pre-clinical programme with Beam, and the new agreement includes the option to initiate additional projects in the future.

"Beam Therapeutics is one of the leading next-generation CAR-T developers who deploy a wide range of innovative technologies to bring innovative CAR-T products into development,” said John Dawson, Chief Executive Officer of Oxford Biomedica.

“We are proud to be working with a leader in the field of gene editing technologies, including base editing, and this provides us another valuable opportunity for our LentiVector platform to support innovative product development of CAR-T products.

"This is our third announced partnership with leaders in the CAR-T field, building on our longstanding partnership with Novartis and our more recently announced partnership with Bristol-Myers Squibb earlier this year. We look forward to supporting the next generation CAR-T programmes at Beam," he added.