Oxford Biomedica has signed a Licence and Clinical Supply Agreement (LSA) with Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Juno Theraputics, granting the latter a non-exclusive license to the LentiVector platform.

The deal makes the platform available for application in Juno’s CAR-T and TCR-T programmes in oncology and other indications, and additionally puts in place a five year Clinical Supply Agreement, which may be extended further.

Under the terms of the LSA, Oxford Biomedica says that it will receive an upfront payment of $10 million in cash and potentially up to $86 million upon achievement of certain development and regulatory milestones related to multiple products and indications.

In addition, Oxford Biomedical will be entitled to receive up to $131 million in sales-based milestone payments and an undisclosed royalty on the net sales of products sold by Juno using the platform.

John Dawson, chief executive officer of Oxford Biomedica commented on Juno’s “innovative pipeline in the CAR-T and TCR-T field”, saying how the company is “delighted to sign this new agreement with them.”

He continued, “This new relationship with a long established leader in the CAR-T field underlines the value of Oxford Biomedica’s LentiVector platform for leading companies. By offering world leading lentiviral vector technologies and proven clinical and commercial manufacturing capabilities, we are able to offer our partners and customers a unique suite of capabilities not found elsewhere in the industry.”

Juno Therapeutics has confirmed that it will also have access to Oxford Biomedica’s new 7,800 m2 commercial manufacturing centre “OxBox”, in Oxford, UK.