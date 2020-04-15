As of this morning – Wednesday April 15 – the current recorded case count for COVID-19 (coronavirus) in the UK has hit 93,873 with 12,107 deaths.

Health communications group Page & Page has teamed up with 3D LifePrints and Alder Hey Children’s Hospital NHS Foundation Trust to launch a new device designed to help ensure the safety of key workers.

The Distancer is a simple, handheld device specifically designed for use in the fight against COVID-19 by providing a means for key workers to open door handles and use ID cards in a 'touch-free' manner.

3D LifePrints, which uses 3D technologies to supply a wide range of 3D-printed medical devices, products and services to medical organisations, is offering to equip the NHS with the Distancer on a one-to-one basis.

“For every single Distancer purchased it will supply one free to the NHS,” said Rachel Harris and Clare Bates, from the Page & Page team. “The message needed to get to the right people quickly in order to protect and save as many lives as possible from the spread of COVID-19.”

