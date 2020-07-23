The results of The Patient Partnership Index 2020 are in, showcasing the UK’s pharmaceutical sector’s work in communications and advocacy with patient organisations.

The Index – an initiative created and co-owned by PharmaTimes and specialist communications agency OVID Health – showcases the very best examples of partnerships between pharma companies and patient groups. In its first year the Index has received a fantastic response from companies, with many companies entering.

By evaluating entries submitted by pharma companies both large, medium and small, the Index establishes the benchmark for how patient partnerships can be created and delivered.

Entries were awarded a GOLD, SILVER or FINALIST standard by the expert judging panel for the Index. The judges for 2020 were: Jill Pearcy, director of code engagement at the ABPI; Richard Davidson, chief executive of Sarcoma UK; Selina McKee, editor of PharmaTimes; and Jenny Ousbey, managing director of OVID Health.

The full results for 2020 are:

Gold Standard

Gilead Sciences Ltd

Janssen

Pfizer

Sanofi

Silver Standard

Immunocore Ltd

Intercept Pharmaceuticals

MSD

Norgine Pharmaceuticals

Roche Diabetes Care

Takeda UK

Finalist Standard

Chugai Pharma Europe Ltd

PharmaTimes’ September issue is a patient-centricity special and will include more details on the winning companies to encourage and inspire companies across the sector to engage, communicate and advocate in partnership with patient organisations. There are plenty of opportunities to be part of this issue, please contact Anna Yeardley at anna.yeardley@pharmatimes.com for more details.

As specialists in helping companies design effective patient-focused campaigns and communications programmes, OVID Health will also be publishing an insights report, to coincide with the Patient Partnership Virtual Conference taking place on Wednesday 7th October. If you would like a preview of the insight report or would like to attend the conference please email: info@patientpartnershipindex.co.uk.

Following this year’s incredible success, The Patient Partnership Index will re-open for entries in early 2021. To pre-register your company and to stay up to date with the latest news from the Index, please follow the link here.