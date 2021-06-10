Celebrating and showcasing the top examples of partnerships between pharmaceutical companies and patient groups, the Patient Partnership Index 2021 results have been announced – with three companies awarded GOLD for their partnership work in patient advocacy and communications.

Developed by specialist healthcare communications agency OVID Health with PharmaTimes, the Patient Partnership Index is the UK's leading initiative in patient-centric communications and advocacy. The Index offers pharmaceutical and biotech companies an opportunity to showcase, benchmark and evaluate the quality of their communications and advocacy with patient groups.

Entries are assessed by the Index’s expert panel of judges against the following six metrics: Engagement, Co-creation, Empowerment, Transparency, Innovation and Impact. These metrics were developed by OVID Health following consultation with pharmaceutical companies and patient organisations, as well as independent experts and academics.

The Index is pleased to announce the results for 2021:

Gold Standard

Gilead Sciences Ltd

LEO Pharma (UK entry)

Pfizer Ltd

Silver Standard

Amicus Therapeutics

LEO Pharma (Above Country entry)

MSD (UK) Ltd

Sanofi

Takeda UK

Finalist Standard

Bristol Myers Squibb

Norgine Pharmaceuticals Limited

Novartis

Insights and ideas from this year’s Index will be explored in the free virtual event “What’s next for patient advocacy?”, taking place 8:30-9:30, Tuesday 6 July.

This event will bring together senior leaders and key figures from pharmaceutical companies and patient groups, alongside this year’s judges, to explore the future of patient-centricity and how patient partnerships have risen to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. To book your place at the event, register via the online event page here.

This year, Index judges were Sarah Woolnough, CEO of Asthma UK and British Lung Foundation; Andy Powrie-Smith, Director of Communications & Partnerships at EFPIA; Elliot Dunster, Executive Director of Corporate Affairs and Devolved Nations at the ABPI; Jenny Ousbey, Managing Director of OVID Health; and Selina McKee, Editor of PharmaTimes.

Speaking about the results, chair of Judges Jenny Ousbey said: “We’re delighted to see so many companies raising the standard for patient partnerships across communications and advocacy. It’s been a privilege to see the many ways the pharma industry and their patient group partners have come together to innovate and engage with patient communities through the tremendous challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. I’m grateful to the all the partnerships that entered, my fellow judges, and I’m excited to explore and discuss the crucial lessons and inspiring insights from this year’s Index at our virtual event in July.”

To find out more about the Patient Partnership Index 2021, visit the Index website or contact the team at info@patientpartnershipindex.co.uk.