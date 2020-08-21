Senior leaders in pharma and patient groups will be offering key insights into impactful patient centricity and advocacy at the Patient Partnership Index virtual conference on October 7.

The free event, hosted by OVID Health, follows the success of the inaugural Patient Partnership Index, which saw four pharma companies achieve GOLD standard for their entries.

The virtual conference will discuss insights of the 2020 Index with input from a variety of speakers including Hilary Hutton-Squire (Gilead), David Martin (MS Trust), Jill Pearcy (ABPI) and many more.

Places are limited, with priority being given to those working for pharmaceutical companies or patient groups.

For more information on the agenda or to reserve your place please visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/patient-partnership-index-2020-conference-registration-115057427864