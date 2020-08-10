Pfizer has inked a multi-year agreement with Gilead Sciences to manufacture and supply the investigational antiviral drug remdesivir for the treatment of COVID-19.

Under the terms of the agreement, Pfizer will provide contract manufacturing services at its McPherson, Kansas facility in the US to manufacture and supply remdesivir for Gilead.

Following the agreement, Pfizer has become one of multiple external manufacturing organisations supporting efforts to scale-up the supply of the promising investigational COVID-19 treatment.

The deal supports Pfizer five-point plan, launched in March, which called on all members of the ‘innovation ecosystem’ to commit to working together in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.

That includes large pharmaceutical companies and smaller biotech companies, as well as government agencies and academic institutions.

“From the beginning it was clear that no one company or innovation would be able to bring an end to the COVID-19 crisis. Pfizer’s agreement with Gilead is an excellent example of members of the innovation ecosystem working together to deliver medical solutions,” said Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Pfizer.

“Together, we are more powerful than alone. As one of the largest manufacturers of vaccines, biologics and sterile injectables, it is a privilege to offer our expertise and infrastructure to help fight this pandemic.

“In that spirit, we are pleased that Gilead is using our manufacturing capacity to help facilitate supply of this medicine to patients as quickly as possible,” he added.