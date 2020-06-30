Pfizer has linked with Nordic group SidekickHealth to launch a digital therapeutics platform designed to empower patients to take more control of their own health and boost wellbeing across Europe.

According to the groups, scientific expertise and digital technologies have been combined to give patients a new tool to help them maintain healthy lifestyles and improve disease management and quality of life, while providing guidance and resources to facilitate communication with healthcare professionals.

The platform focuses on a number of therapeutic areas. First, for patients in Finland suffering from ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease, and then for patients with rheumatoid arthritis, atopic dermatitis and psoriatic arthritis, with plans to expand to other European countries this year and beyond.

The platform is designed to motivate patients to manage their nutrition, exercise, sleep, stress and medication adherence, as well as provide educational information and links to healthcare professionals and other patients.

“At Pfizer we are committed to enabling healthy living, and as part of this we are constantly looking for new partners and digital solutions that can significantly improve the lives of patients,” said Rob Day, Western Europe Cluster Lead, Inflammation and Immunology Group at Pfizer. “Partnering with digital experts such as Sidekick will further support Pfizer’s breakthrough therapies in an area where the burden of disease among patients is significant.”