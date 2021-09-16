Pfizer UK has announced a new partnership with virtual oncology company Entia in a bid to fast-track the development of a home blood monitoring device for breast cancer patients.

Through Entia’s virtual oncology platform, patients are able to perform their own blood tests – it also enables healthcare teams to remotely monitor the results.

Under the partnership, Pfizer and Entia will help to support healthcare professional (HCP) access to the home blood monitoring device for NHS metastatic breast cancer clinics.

The platform is currently in late-stage development, with the required regulatory approvals expected for the UK and EU in early 2022.

Entia’s solution has been developed with both patient and HCP input via trials overseen by The Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester and supported by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI).

This solution includes personalised training and support for patients using the device as well as data visualisation tools for HCPs.

"Living with cancer is hard enough for people and so it's important that we try to relieve the burden of treatment monitoring, as well as helping our already stretched healthcare services. We're excited to partner with Entia to do this for people living with metastatic breast cancer," said Erling Donnelly, lead, Oncology at Pfizer UK.

“Partnering with digital health and monitoring experts such as Entia will further support Pfizer’s breakthrough therapies in an area where the burden of living with cancer is significant,” he added.

“We founded Entia with the belief that we could significantly improve the lives of people during cancer treatment. We knew that by combining virtual services with our blood monitoring technology that we could truly transform the way cancer care is delivered in a safe and reliable way,” commented Toby Basey-Fisher, founder and CEO of Entia.

“Pfizer recognise the incredible journey we are on and how combining our approach with life-changing treatments empowers patients with even more freedom to live their life how they choose. Importantly, our approach also aims to free up capacity and streamline clinical services by integrating with existing practice.”