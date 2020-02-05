A new survey published by Medicspot has revealed that pharmacists are embracing online channels to reach a wider audience – but online dispensing is still seen as a threat.

The study, supported by the National Pharmacy Association (NPA), found that two-thirds of pharmacists (66%) say it is important to have an online presence, with a further 28% saying it is “fairly important”. Only 7% of pharmacists believed it is not important for their pharmacy to have an online presence.

Further, the majority of pharmacists (54%) say they plan to sell products and services online this year, but despite this, just over two-thirds of pharmacists (67%) perceive online dispensing as a threat rather than an opportunity.

Saam Ali, chief executive officer of Pharmacy Mentor, believes that “It's never been more important for a pharmacy to have an online presence”, saying “Your NHS Choices profile is very important but if you want to grow as a business in 2020 and promote your offerings, such as your in-house online doctor or travel clinic, or your free prescription delivery service, then a website is a must.”

Medicspot reminded that pharmacies in England are eligible for an NHS Choices profile where they can post news updates and list their opening hours, services and phone number, but despite the opportunity, many of these profiles are “poorly optimised”. Ali went on to explain “a website costing you £99 is the worst thing you can do. You must invest in a flexible, optimised and mobile-friendly site that is connected to analytics if you're serious about your business and its future.”

The survey also revealed that the majority of pharmacists now have their own website (65%) and use social media (63%) to promote their pharmacies online.

The findings were part of a wider ‘State of Pharmacy’ report published by Medicspot and supported by the NPA, exploring the pressing issues facing pharmacy today.