There's still time to enter the 2020 PharmaTimes Communications Awards, Sales Awards and Marketer of the Year competitions – but hurry as the deadline is looming!

In what will undoubtedly prove to be a historic year, 2020's competitions will uphold the highly-respected judging criteria seen in previous years, but with virtual processes enabling entrants to compete for a Pharma award from the comfort of their own homes or offices, reflecting the way businesses have had to adapt during lockdown.

The Marketer of the Year and Communications Awards call on entrants to demonstrate a dynamic combination of knowledge, creativity and strategic thinking in real-time challenges within a protected environment, offering a unique opportunity for individuals and teams to sharpen their skills and showcase their talents against marketers industry-wide.

The Sales Awards offer a valuable and widely-recognised platform for competitors to test and develop their creative, presentational and leadership skills in a set of unique and enjoyable challenges across a range of categories.

Feedback will be provided from the panel of industry experts, providing a further unique opportunity for personal reflection and development.

Be part of history - enter now at www.pharmatimes.com/competitions