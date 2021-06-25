PharmaTimes are proud to confirm that we will be partnering with the Meningitis Research Foundation for the 2021 Communications Awards Charity Challenge.

Every year PharmaTimes partners with a fantastic charity for these Awards and 2021 is no exception; Meningitis Research Foundation joins Austisica and Bowel Cancer UK from recent competitions for what is set up to be another highly beneficial event.

Click here to learn more about the Charity Challenge.

With the charity’s representatives as the judging panel, they can benefit directly from the fresh and varied ideas presented. For the teams who enter, their efforts also have the potential to help the charity do more for the people they support, whilst also maintaining the competitive spirit of the team challenges.

Rob Dawson, Director of Communications, Advocacy and Support for Meningitis Research Foundation had this to say about the partnership,

"We are delighted to have been chosen for these awards. Against the backdrop of COVID-19, we have secured the first-ever global plan to defeat meningitis, which brings with it a variety of communications challenges. We look forward to hearing from experts in the field as part of this award process to see how effective communications could help see an end to preventable deaths for meningitis."

This category has been a great success year after year for our partnered charity, as well as for the competing teams who continue to show off their extensive skillsets for the greater development of the charity.

Spaces for this category will fill up fast so be sure to enter sooner rather than later to be a part of this great cause.

Click here to enter.