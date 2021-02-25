The prestigious Clinical Researcher of the Year – The Americas has now opened its doors for entry, continuing the successes of the 10th anniversary last year.

After undergoing innovative changes to the 2020 competition, which saw our individual finalists and teams all compete and present their ideas via video link, the 2021 competition is returning with fresh new ideas and challenges.

As the finals days for the 2020 competition could not take place primarily face-to-face like in previous years, PharmaTimes and the executive steering committee had to innovate to ensure the competition maintained its core values, whilst running smoothly – with the finalists keen to offer their thoughts.

Dayna Sheldon of PPD and Gold winner in the New CRA 2020 category praised the innovative finals day by saying,

“The PharmaTimes team did a wonderful job adapting to the need for a virtual event for the finals competition. The day ran smoothly over Zoom, with moderators helping to make sure everyone knew what to do.”

The 2021 competition will be following a similar format as last year whilst taking on board the feedback from the finalists and implementing new ideas where possible. With the new additions, tied in with the already tried and tested components of last year, PharmaTimes are extremely confident that 2021 will be an even greater success.

The categories have once again undergone a reviewing process to ensure they remain up to date with current affairs, whilst also offering insightful and engaging challenges for new and returning candidates. There are entry points available for those are who new to their role, those who are widely experienced, and also scope for teams to get involved too.

If you would like any further information on the categories, how the competition works or if you want to get your entry started early, then head over to the website – www.pharmatimes.com/croy