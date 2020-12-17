Flying the flag for excellence in global clinical research, the prestigious PharmaTimes International Clinical Researcher of the Year opens its doors for entry.

After an innovative 2020 competition which saw our finalists compete virtually, the 2021 competition has launched, offering once again a renowned challenge designed to test, develop, and reward clinical researchers working all over the globe.

As the finals days for the 2020 competition could not take place primarily face-to-face like in previous years, PharmaTimes and the executive steering committee had to innovate to ensure the competition maintained its core values, whilst running smoothly. Each candidate, as well as the teams, presented their ideas in response to the brief via video link to great success - with the finalists’ keen to offer their praise.

Lucy Knight of PSI and Silver placed in the Project Manager category admired how PharmaTimes “coped with organizing a virtual competition and I felt it went flawlessly on the day; I did not experience any technical issues and I liked the use of break out rooms. There is nothing like being filmed to keep you focused!”

The layout for the finals days in 2021 will be confirmed at a later date, but due to the positive feedback of last year, PharmaTimes are extremely confident that they will be even bigger and better than before; whether it be face to face or virtually.

The categories available for entry have been slightly tweaked following feedback from finalists to ensure they offer an accurate and fair challenge, whilst remaining up to date with the latest news and trends within the industry. There are entry points available for those are who new to their role, those who are widely experienced, and also scope for teams to get involved too.

If you would like any further information on the categories, how the competition works or if you want to get your entry started early, then head over to the website – www.pharmatimes.com/intcr