Celebrating and uncovering exceptional pharma marketing talent for nearly three decades, the Marketer of the Year competition has launched for 2021.

The competition aims to continue the successes of last year with engaging virtual challenges across a variety of enticing categories, all re-worked and remixed to offer a refreshing challenge for new and returning entrants.

There are a mix of categories available to enter covering all corners of marketing, offering the chance for those who are new as well as experienced in their role, those who are looking to take the first steps into pharma marketing, and also those looking to take the step up into a more managerial role. Groups can also show off their teamwork skills in the coveted Commercial Cross-Functional Team of the Year category.

Click here for more information on all of the categories.

Both finals days have been designed with a nurturing approach that allows entrants to be evaluated by industry experts via detailed feedback reports, with the intention of developing and strengthening candidates’ skillsets.

PharmaTimes hopes to celebrate the achievements of all the finalists and winners at a grand gala dinner & awards ceremony, due to take place in November at the Chelsea Harbour Hotel. These awards will also coincide with the results of the 2021 Communications & Sales Awards.

Enter the highly rewarding Marketer of the Year competition as it continues to raise standards, drive innovation and put patient outcomes at the centre of healthcare marketing.

Click here to submit an entry form.