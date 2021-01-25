The 2021 International Clinical Researcher of the Year competition will continue the successes of last year and be conducted virtually.

Last year's competition was a completely virtual affair, with the individual finalists and teams competing via video link from all corners of the globe. Despite the slight change in direction, the 2020 competition was a great success and our finalists gave extremely positive feedback about how the finals days operated.

Lucy Knight of PSI CRO and Silver placed in the 2020 Project Manager category had this to say about the virtual finals day,

“I admire how PharmaTimes coped with organizing a virtual competition and I felt it went flawlessly on the day; I did not experience any technical issues and I liked the use of break-out rooms. It was good that we had to stay on camera – there is nothing like being filmed to keep you focused!”

On the back of a successful 2020 virtual finals days, the 2021 competition continues to grow, there will be more challenges in store for the successful finalists. Being virtual will help to ensure that the competition can continue to be international no matter what travel restrictions may be in place, giving competitors the peace of mind that they will be still able to compete.

There are a number of diverse and expertly curated categories available, covering all corners of clinical research so candidates of many different job roles and experience levels can get involved and reap the rewards. There is also scope for a group to get involved in one of the exceptional team-based categories. See more information on the categories here.

With the entry deadline fast approaching, now is the perfect time to get the entry process underway and join your fellow clinical researchers! Entry will be closing on the 26th of February.