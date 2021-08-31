Results from the EMPEROR-Preserved Phase III trial have shown that Jardiance (empagliflozin) demonstrated a 21% relative risk reduction of cardiovascular death or hospitalisation for heart failure in adults with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF).

The data, presented at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress on 27 August 2021, also showed that the drug reduced the relative risk of first and recurrent hospitalisations for heart failure by 27% and significantly slowed kidney function decline.

Jardiance, which is sold by Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly, is the first therapy to show statistically significant improvement in heart failure outcomes in adults with preserved ejection fraction, according to the companies.

“Heart failure is a complex, serious health issue, a leading cause of hospitalisation and has a big impact on patients’ quality of life,” said Dr Douglas Clark, head of medical affairs for UK and Ireland at Boehringer Ingelheim.

“The risk of death for people with heart failure rises with each hospital admission and with kidney function decline. The landmark EMPEROR-Preserved trial shows that [Jardiance] brings significant benefit, which is welcome news for both the medical and patient communities,” he added.