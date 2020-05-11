As of this morning – Monday May 11 – the current recorded case count for COVID-19 (coronavirus) in the UK has hit 219,183 with 31,855 deaths.

Campaigners are urging the government to investigate the disproportionate impact of coronavirus on people with black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) backgrounds.

In an open letter to Boris Johnson, more than 70 signatories, including author Malorie Blackman and Baroness Doreen Lawrence, said an independent inquiry was needed to understand why BAME communities are at higher risk of death than people of white ethnicity from COVID-19.

“By instigating such an inquiry, the government will provide an opportunity for a range of stakeholders to submit evidence through a transparent process. This would help to restore public confidence amongst the UK's BAME communities,” the letter reportedly states.

The move follows the recent release of figures by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showing the disproportionate affect of the novel coronavirus on BAME communities, including that black males are 4.2 times more likely to die and black females 4.3 times more likely to die from a COVID-19-related death than those of white background.

Similarly, men of Bangladeshi and Pakistani origin were 3.6 times more likely to have a COVID-19-related death, while the figure for women was 3.4 times more likely.

“These figures are extremely alarming and reflect what BME communities and clinicians have highlighted internationally, said Joan Saddler, director of partnerships and equality at the NHS Confederation. "The picture the data paints is stark: people from all BME communities are experiencing a disproportionate impact from COVID-19 and the greatest impact is in the black communities”.



She also underscored the need for a more comprehensive review than the one currently being led by Public Health England, findings of which are expected at the end of this month.

“If we are to understand all the factors contributing to the deaths in our communities, and recognise the sacrifice of those who have already died, we must make sure the data, plus the experience and leadership of our communities, are used to drive real change and prevent the issues once again being swept under the carpet,” she stressed.

"This will enable us to ensure the NHS and other sectors are reset so that everyone works together to help eliminate this disparity in health outcomes and guarantee equitable access to health and healthcare according to needs.”

