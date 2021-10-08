London-based infectious disease pharmaceutical company, Poolbeg Pharma, has announced their deal with testing and support specialist, Eurofins Genomics, according to Proactive Investors.

CEO of Poolbeg Pharma, Jeremy Skillington, says that the aim of this partnership is to complete the next-generation RNA sequencing of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) disease progression samples from human viral challenge studies.

The company reportedly already has RNA sequencing data for influenza, which covers the full disease cycle, and presents significant opportunities to unlock insights into diseases which will magnify the power of the artificial intelligence (AI) analysis.

AI is a valuable resource in healthcare, and pharmaceutical companies are beginning to incorporate it into their research and development strategies, as well as into their marketing approach. However, the full potential of AI in pharma is yet to be unlocked.

Poolbeg’s project with Eurofins is forecasted to be completed by the end of 2021, and the RNA sequencing of RSV transcriptomics will aid tracking of the biology of immune responses in molecular detail, during infection.

CEO Skillington says: "This is an exciting step in our AI data analysis programme. The deep genetic analysis of RSV progression will be key information to feed into AI drug and target discovery tools. We already have similar data for influenza so we will now have complete discovery datasets for both influenza and RSV.

“Our AI analysis will be breaking new ground in data-driven drug discovery as it will be the first time that human challenge trial immune data is used in this way. Having the sequencing specially tailored to work with AI platforms will enable us to discover potential new drug candidates for both diseases in a quicker and more cost-effective way."