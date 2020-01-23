QiC Dermatology has now opened for entry, announced at the Psychodermatology UK Annual Meeting 2020 held at Governors’ Hall, St Thomas’ Hospital. The closing date for entries has been announce as Friday 3 April 2020.

in association with Dermatology in practice, the “prestigious” national awards programme recognises initiatives that improve the quality of life for people living with skin conditions, as judged by the NHS, patients and industry.

Entrants can visit Dermatology - Quality In Care for full entry information and to download an entry form.

Dermatology in practice says that it is “pleased to join QiC Dermatology to launch this exciting new programme which recognises, rewards and shares good practice in the UK & Ireland.”

Dr Neill Hepburn, editor, Dermatology in practice continued to say that it “provides a great opportunity for teams around the country to be recognised for their quality of care which can be replicated in other healthcare settings to support improved experience and care for people with skin conditions.”

Categories include “Prevention and Early Diagnosis”, “Dermatology Team of the Year”, “Dermatology Collaboration Initiative of the Year”, “Psychodermatology and Emotional Support Programmes for People with Skin Conditions”, “Dermatology Education Programmes for Healthcare Professionals”, and “Dermatology Education Programmes for People with Skin Conditions”.

QiC Programmes are run by PMGroup and were first launched in 2011 to bring the NHS, industry and patient groups closer together to increase joint working, with the goal of recognising good practice in the UK and providing opportunities for sharing projects and initiatives that will ultimately benefit patients.